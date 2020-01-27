Loading articles...

2nd presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto

Last Updated Jan 27, 2020 at 7:11 am EST

Christian Drosten, director of the institute for virology of Berlin's Charite hospital stands next to a centrifuge after an interview with the Associated Press on his researches on the coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health confirmed Monday a second presumptive case of coronavirus in Toronto.

The patient is the wife of the province’s first case and has been in self-isolation since arriving in the city.

More to come

