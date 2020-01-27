Loading articles...

2 killed in weekend traffic crash on Parks Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two people died in a weekend car crash on the Parks Highway south of Willow.

A small car with carrying two people Saturday afternoon was driving north near Mile 61. The driver lost control on icy pavement and slid into the southbound lane, Alaska State Troopers said.

The car smashed into a full-size pickup driven by Peter Walsh, 65, of Wasilla.

The driver of the small car and a passenger died at the scene.

Names of the man and woman killed were not immediately released. The state medical examiner will make positive identification, troopers said.

The Associated Press

