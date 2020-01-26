Loading articles...

Some Canadian superstars looking for Grammy glory tonight

A Grammy Award statue is shown in Chicago on December 9, 2008. Shawn Mendes, Drake and Shania Twain will offer a dash of Canadian flavour at the 2020 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The music industry's biggest night is expected to be dominated by a number of American newcomers -- including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo -- but the Canadian superstars will be playing a major assist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Rex Arbogast

LOS ANGELES — Shawn Mendes, Drake and Shania Twain will offer a dash of Canadian flavour at the 2020 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

The music industry’s biggest night is expected to be dominated by a number of American newcomers — including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo — but the Canadian superstars will be playing a major assist.

Twain, who already has five Grammys to her name, is among the presenters booked to hand out golden gramophones. And Mendes is nominated for best pop duo or group performance alongside his girlfriend Camila Cabello for their song “Senorita.”

Drake contends with two nominations for collaborations with Chris Brown and Rick Ross.

Most Grammy categories with Canadian nominees will be announced in the “premiere ceremony,” before the televised event that’s streamed online at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The 62nd Grammy Awards main show will be hosted by Alicia Keys, and airs tonight on Citytv and C-B-S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2020.

 

 

 

The Canadian Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
WB 401 remains closed at Courtice Rd due to a serious collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Good morning!! Mostly cloudy this morning. Some scattered rain/snow mix possible today. A mild guaranteed high of…
Latest Weather
Read more