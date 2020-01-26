Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Shawn Mendes, Drake and other Canadian nominees leave Grammys empty handed
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 26, 2020 7:24 pm EST
TORONTO — It was never going to be a banner year for Canadians at the Grammy Awards, since only a handful of homegrown artists were nominated, but this one really stings.
Drake, Shawn Mendes, Jessie Reyez and Alberta’s Indigenous singing group Northern Cree were all left empty handed on music’s biggest night in Los Angeles.
But Steve Wood, co-founder of Northern Cree, says he’s not letting that put a damper on his celebrations.
The nine-time Grammy-nominated musician says he already considers it a win to walk the red carpet with his band as they represent Indigenous people and their fashion on a global stage.
All of the Canadian contenders, who included Michael Buble and Daniel Caesar, were competing in a pre-telecast ceremony where most of the awards were handed out.
The 62nd Grammy Awards main show will be hosted by Alicia Keys, and airs tonight on Citytv and CBS.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2020.
Follow @dfriend on Twitter.
The Canadian Press
