L.A. Lakers great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Multiple reports say former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash along with four other people. He was 41.

Some reports say his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria was reportedly on-board and is also feared dead.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He didn’t know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries. However, the LA County Sheriff’s office says there were no survivors.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

More to come