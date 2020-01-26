Loading articles...

Man hurt in Kingston Road collision

Toronto police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 26, 2020. Ryan Belgrave/CityNews

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Sunday evening.

Police tweeted at around 7:30 p.m. that they had been called to the area of Kingston Road and West Hill Drive for a report of a collision.

A man in his 70s was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver remained on scene and police said they continue to investigate the incident.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:04 PM
Mainly cloudy for your Monday #GTA with a morning high of +1°C . The chance of flurries tomorrow. By the afternoon…
Latest Weather
Read more