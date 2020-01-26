Loading articles...

One man dead in single vehicle crash in Brampton

One man is dead as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police say a vehicle crashed into a light pole near Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

No word yet on what may have led up to the crash.

