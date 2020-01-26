Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 29 will be approximately $9 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
WB 401 remains closed at Courtice Rd due to a serious collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Good morning!! Mostly cloudy this morning. Some scattered rain/snow mix possible today. A mild guaranteed high of…
Latest Weather
Read more