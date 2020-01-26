Loading articles...

Man seriously wounded in North York shooting

Last Updated Jan 26, 2020 at 8:15 am EST

A man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound to his leg following an early morning shooting in North York. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A man in his 20s is in hospital with serious wounds following an early morning shooting in North York.

Police say they were called to a condo on Wilson Avenue and Tippett Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Few details have been released including what may have led up to the shooting.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital in serious but stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No word yet on any suspect descriptions.

