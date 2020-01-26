Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israeli backpacker jailed in Russia files for pardon
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 26, 2020 10:43 am EST
Israeli Naama Issachar gestures during an appeal hearings in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. An Israeli backpacker serving prison time in Russia on a drug conviction is appealing her case and says she was wasn't provided a translator or lawyer after being detained at a Moscow airport. She was arrested in April in Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, where she was transferring flights en route from India to Israel. More than nine grams of hashish were found in her luggage. She was later sentenced to 7 1/2 years. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr.)
MOSCOW — An Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges has submitted a petition to be pardoned by President Vladimir Putin.
State news agency Tass reported Sunday that Naama Issachar’s lawyer said the request was filed following a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that she couldn’t be pardoned without making a personal appeal.
The 26-year-old backpacker was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where she was transferring en route from India to Israel. Russian authorities said more than nine grams of hashish were found in her luggage. She was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Putin to pardon Issachar.
While in Israel last week, Putin met Issachar’s mother and told her “everything will be alright.”