Loading articles...

Helicopter crash sparks brush fire in Southern California

CALABASAS, Calif. — Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

He didn’t know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EB401 approaching Keele express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:12 AM
Good morning!! Mostly cloudy this morning. Some scattered rain/snow mix possible today. A mild guaranteed high of…
Latest Weather
Read more