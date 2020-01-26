Loading articles...

Gas prices fall 4 cents a gallon to $2.60 in past 2 weeks

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has declined 4 cents a gallon to $2.60 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the pump price responded to a drop in crude oil costs.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $2.16 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is $3.05, down two cents.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
CRASH - #EB401 ramp to Morningside blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 54 minutes ago
Mainly cloudy for your Monday #GTA with a morning high of +1°C . The chance of flurries tomorrow. By the afternoon…
Latest Weather
Read more