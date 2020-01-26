Elementary teachers in Peel, Hamilton-Wentworth to strike on Friday

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has sent notice of more one-day rotating strike action.

Teachers in Peel and Hamilton-Wentworth will be off the job on Friday, January 31 as the union completes week two of job action across the province.

In a statement released Sunday morning, ETFO President Sam Hammond says it’s been 38 days since the last bargaining session with the government took place and he called out Education Minister Stephen Lecce for misleading the public on the reasons standing in the way of any potential agreement.

“Minister Lecce is wrong when he says our strike action is about money,” said Hammond.

“Ask any ETFO educator and they will tell you that lack of supports for children with special needs, large class sizes and the violent incidents occurring in classrooms due to lack of supports for students with unique learning needs are the reasons they are willing to go on strike.”

“I am concerned at the amount of disinformation that Minister Lecce is saying to the public through the media and social media. Either he is misinformed about what has taken place during contract talks or he is purposefully sharing inaccurate information to cover up the continuing cuts he wants to make to public education.”

Late last week, Premier Doug Ford issued a vague warning to teachers’ unions that his patience was wearing thin but said he is not looking at back-to-work legislation just yet.

He said that he supports the teachers and suggested – without providing evidence – that the educators themselves don’t support the actions of the union leadership.

Late last year members of the four unions voted between 95.5 and 98 per cent in favour of strike action.

Below is a list of one-day rotating strikes scheduled this week by ETFO:

Monday, Jan. 27

Simcoe County Teacher local

Waterloo Teacher local

Keewatin-Patricia Teacher local

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Kawartha Pine Ridge Teacher local

Hastings-Prince Edward Teacher local

Upper Grand Teacher local

James Bay Teacher local

Moose Factory Teacher local

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Greater Essex Teacher local

Limestone Teacher local

Near North Teacher local

Upper Canada Teacher local

Thursday, Jan. 30

Durham Teacher local

Lambton Kent Teacher local

Algoma Teacher local

Friday, Jan. 31