Death toll from Brazilian rainstorms rises to 38

RIO DE JANEIRO — The death toll caused by record rainfall in southeastern Brazil rose to 38 on Sunday, with thousands of people forced from their homes.

Civil defence officials said that in addition to the dead, 17 people were missing in the state of Minas Gerais.

The state capital, Belo Horizonte, recorded 171 millimeters (6.7 inches) in one 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday, the highest rainfall in 110 years.

State Gov. Gustavo Zema declared a state of emergency in 47 cities, a measure meant to facilitate federal disaster aid.

He also decreed three days of official mourning for those killed in the floods and landslides.

The Associated Press

