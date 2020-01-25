Woman stabbed and shot in violent North York attack

A woman who was stabbed while on a pathway near York University earlier in the week was also shot, according to police.

Police were called to the area of Assiniboine Road and Evelyn Wiggins Drive just after 10 p.m. on January 22.

When they arrived they discovered a 23-year-old woman suffering from wounds to her body. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police determined the woman had been assaulted by a man who knocked her to the ground and dragged her a short distance.

After clearing the original crime scene the next day, investigators returned later in the afternoon and cordoned off the area near the walkway where the assault took place.

On Saturday, police say a follow-up investigation determined the woman was not only stabbed but also shot by the suspect, who is still currently at large.

Police are searching for an Asian male, early to mid 20s, between five-foot-nine and five-foot-11, 170 to 190 pounds with a slim build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, “stylish” glasses, pants and a hoodie with a backpack.

Police have yet to say if this attack was targeted or a random.