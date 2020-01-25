Loading articles...

Woman stabbed and shot in violent North York attack

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near York University. CITYNEWS/Dan Berry

A woman who was stabbed while on a pathway near York University earlier in the week was also shot, according to police.

Police were called to the area of Assiniboine Road and Evelyn Wiggins Drive just after 10 p.m. on January 22.

When they arrived they discovered a 23-year-old woman suffering from wounds to her body. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police determined the woman had been assaulted by a man who knocked her to the ground and dragged her a short distance.

After clearing the original crime scene the next day, investigators returned later in the afternoon and cordoned off the area near the walkway where the assault took place.

On Saturday, police say a follow-up investigation determined the woman was not only stabbed but also shot by the suspect, who is still currently at large.

Police are searching for an Asian male, early to mid 20s, between five-foot-nine and five-foot-11, 170 to 190 pounds with a slim build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, “stylish” glasses, pants and a hoodie with a backpack.

Police have yet to say if this attack was targeted or a random.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
#CityStreets - Westbound Kingston Road at Markham Road blocked for police activity.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:25 PM
Drizzle and fog in the city right now #Toronto. Temps still hovering near 3 degrees @TorontoPearson. Looking at a r…
Latest Weather
Read more