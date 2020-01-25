Loading articles...

Vehicle stolen with dog inside near McCowan and Eglinton

Last Updated Jan 25, 2020 at 9:58 am EST

Toronto police are asking the public to be on the lookout after a vehicle was stolen with a dog inside Friday night.

It was reported that the victim had left their car running and went into a convenience store in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 11:20 p.m.

While they were in the store, the vehicle was stolen.

Inside the vehicle was the victim’s three and half-year-old dog. The dog is described as a female, tan-coloured Black Mouth Cur, weighing 60 pounds. A picture of the dog has not been provided.

The vehicle, a 2006 silver BMW X3, was last seen travelling northbound on McCowan Road.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the dog is asked to contact police.

