Loading articles...

US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan

BEIJING — The U.S. Consulate in the epidemic-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight Tuesday.

A notice Sunday from the embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on the flight that will proceed directly to San Francisco.

It said that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus,” a new respiratory disease that has sickened 1,975 people and killed 56, almost all in Wuhan.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 59 minutes ago
Cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:25 PM
Drizzle and fog in the city right now #Toronto. Temps still hovering near 3 degrees @TorontoPearson. Looking at a r…
Latest Weather
Read more