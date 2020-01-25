Loading articles...

One dead, two others injured in Scarborough triple shooting

Last Updated Jan 25, 2020 at 9:38 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

One man is dead and two others are injured following a triple shooting in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to an on Kingston Road just west of Markham Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police say one man who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A third person, a woman, is believed to have suffered a hand injury, possibly as a result of a ricochet.

Police say all three victims appear to be in the mid-to-late 20s.

There is no immediate word on what may have led up to the shooting but police describe the scene as “chaotic.”

There is no word on any suspect descriptions at this time.

