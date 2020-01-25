Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police: Multiple hurt in cigar lounge shooting near Chicago
LISLE, Ill. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a cigar lounge outside Chicago, police said.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle, police there said. Several victims needed life-saving aid, police said in a statement posted to Facebook. The number of people injured wasn’t immediately released.
The statement said the suspect was “accounted for.”
At this time, the matter is contained to the business and there is no danger to the community,” the statement read. Further information wasn’t immediately released.
According to its website, Humidor’s Lisle location features a total of nearly 12,000 square feet (1,115 square meters) of lounge space, including public and members-only lounges. Lisle, in the western Chicago suburbs, is just north of Naperville.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}