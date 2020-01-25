Loading articles...

Milk products recalled in Ontario, Quebec due to sanitizer contamination

Two of the seven products recalled by the parent company of the dairy brand Sealtest

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Agropur Co-operative is recalling some of its milk products in Ontario and Quebec due to the presence of sanitizer.

The recall involves Sealtest brand products, including skim milk, one per cent, two per cent, and 3.25 per cent milk in various container volumes with best before dates of Feb. 8, 2020.

It also involves the L’ecole, c’est nourissant brand’s two per cent milk in 150 ml cartons, also with the Feb. 8 best before date.

Food contaminated with sanitizer may not look or smell spoiled, however, consumption may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting.

The CFIA says there has been one reported illness linked to the recalled products.

The agency says anyone who has the recalled milk should throw it out or return it to the store it came from.

