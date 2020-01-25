3 schools boards to be affected by ETFO rotating strike held on Thursday

The Elementary Student Teachers’ Federation (ETFO) say they have given strike notice to three school boards that will be affected by their second straight week of rotating strikes.

Durham Regional, Lambton-Kent, and Algoma District School Board will be affected by a strike on Thursday Jan. 30.

The elementary teacher’s union had previously announced strikes for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as well.

Simcoe, Waterloo and Keewatin-Patricia boards will have a one-day strike on Jan. 27, Kawartha Pine Ridge, Hastings-Prince Edward, Upper Grand, Moosenee and Moose Factory will be affected on Jan. 28, and those in Greater Essex, Limestone, Near North and Upper Canada Boards will strike on Jan 29.

ETFO president Sam Hammond said in a release it has been 37 days since the last bargaining session with the province on Dec. 19 of last year and claims Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s negotiators “have not returned to talks to discuss ETFO’s revised proposals tabled on December 19 concerning more supports to students with special needs or solutions to address violence in schools.”

All four major teachers’ unions are currently engaged in job action.

Public high school teachers have staged six rotating, one-day strikes, including one that was province-wide. Catholic teachers held a province-wide strike on Tuesday and all four unions, including the one representing French teachers, are on work-to-rule campaigns, resulting in high schools delaying the Grade 9 standardized math test to the spring and many elementary schools not sending home report cards.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce called on the unions to end their job action.

“By withdrawing services, Ontario’s students do not get the valuable support they need to be successful in their educational journeys,” he said in a statement.