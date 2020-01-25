Loading articles...

Defence Department: Soldier dies in accident in Syria

WASHINGTON — A 22-year-old soldier from North Carolina has died in a rollover accident in Syria, the Defence Department said Saturday.

Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the department said. The incident is under investigation.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, North Carolina

According to military officials, about 750 U.S. troops are in eastern Syria.

The Associated Press

