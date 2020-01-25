Man in his 50s first possible case of coronavirus in Ontario

A Toronto hospital is treating a patient suspected to be the first case of coronavirus in Canada.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province’s associate chief medical officer of health, says a man in his 50s who had travelled to Wuhan, China – were the virus outbreak originated – returned to Toronto on Jan. 22 was taken to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital on Jan. 23 and is now in a negative pressure room.

According to Toronto Public Health, the patient is listed in stable condition.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, said the “risk to Ontarians is low” and the “system is operating as it should.”

“All appropriate infection prevention and control measures were followed by both paramedics and the hospital,” said Williams. “Toronto Public Health is conducting case and contact management and Ontario is in touch with our federal counterparts to help determine exposure to other individuals on the flights.”

Health officials say the man traveled from Pearson airport to a residence using private transportation. They add the man’s wife has not shown any symptoms of the disease at this point.

On Friday, Dr. Peter Donnelly of Public Health Ontario said it was likely a “matter of where and when” the first case showed up in the province.

My statement on the first presumptive confirmed case of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/DDDenJw4jT — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 25, 2020

In China, the virus has infected more 1,200 people and killed 41, reports say.

In an effort to control the spread of the illness, the Chinese government has locked down the city of Wuhan, home to over 11 million people.

Travel has been banned to and from the central-Chinese city. The government has also banned most vehicle use, including private cars, in downtown areas starting Sunday, state media reported. Only authorized vehicles would be permitted, the reports said.

Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases Saturday – four each – and Japan, it’s third. France confirmed three cases Friday, the first in Europe, and the U.S. identified its second, a woman in Chicago who had returned from China.

The new virus comes from a large family of what are known as coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal in some cases.

Here are key things to know following the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Toronto:

WHAT IS IT?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that most often cause mild-to-moderate upper respiratory tract illnesses including the common cold, but they can also lead to severe diseases. Some coronaviruses spread between animals, some pass between animals and people, and others go from people to people.

This new virus is different from the coronaviruses that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

WHAT ARE COMMON SYMPTOMS?

This new virus has non-specific symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Typically, coronavirus infections manifest as the common cold. Symptoms can include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever. Young babies may contract gastrointestinal disease.

Severe cases involve pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I SUSPECT INFECTION?

Consult your health care provider as soon as possible if you are worried about symptoms or have travelled to a region where severe coronaviruses are known to occur.

If you have mild cold-like symptoms, health officials encourage you to stay home while sick and avoid close contact to help protect others. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and be sure to throw used tissues in the trash and wash your hands. Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.

(Sources: Health Canada, Public Health Ontario, World Health Organization)



With files from The Canadian Press and Associated Press.