Loading articles...

4 Afghans found locked in freight train in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say railway workers found four Afghan migrants locked in a freight train container at the border crossing with Serbia.

The railway workers reported hearing “panicked” knocking from a freight train container at the Tabanovce border crossing on Saturday.

The workers removed the container’s seals and found four Afghan men, aged 19 to 33.

They are believed to have been loaded in Greece, hoping to reach richer European countries. The train’s final destination was Hungary.

The migrants have been transferred to a detention centre and are expected to be deported back to Greece.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Hard to spot throught the fog, but there's a disabled vehicle #EB401 at Bayview express - right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:25 PM
Drizzle and fog in the city right now #Toronto. Temps still hovering near 3 degrees @TorontoPearson. Looking at a r…
Latest Weather
Read more