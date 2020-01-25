4 Afghans found locked in freight train in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say railway workers found four Afghan migrants locked in a freight train container at the border crossing with Serbia.

The railway workers reported hearing “panicked” knocking from a freight train container at the Tabanovce border crossing on Saturday.

The workers removed the container’s seals and found four Afghan men, aged 19 to 33.

They are believed to have been loaded in Greece, hoping to reach richer European countries. The train’s final destination was Hungary.

The migrants have been transferred to a detention centre and are expected to be deported back to Greece.

The Associated Press