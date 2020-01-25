3 injured in fire near Weston and Eglinton

Three people have been injured in a two-alarm fire in the west-end Mount Dennis neighbourhood overnight.

Toronto fire say they were called to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. to a building on Weston Road after a man with burns walked into a nearby bar.

When they arrived flames were visible from the outside, and the fire was found in the basement. Fire crews were able extinguish the blaze.

Paramedics say a woman in her 30s was taking to hospital with life-threatening injuries, for both burns and smoke inhalation. A 53-year-old was also taken to hospital in serious condition while one other patient suffered minor injuries.

Captain David Eckerman said the blaze was in the furnace room area as well as getting into the walls. Fire crews remain on the scene to keep an eye out for hot spots.

Fire services investigators and the Ontario Fire Marshall have been called into determine the cause of the fire.