1 stabbed overnight in Mississauga

One person is in stable condition after being stabbed in Mississauga overnight.

Peel police say they were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

They found one victim of a stabbing and they were taken to a trauma centre.

The suspect involved fled the scene and investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident. A suspect description has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.