Loading articles...

Young girl seriously injured after being struck in Scarborough

Toronto Paramedic Services. CITYNEWS

A young girl has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Police say the incident occurred near the area of Eglington Avenue East and Birchmount Road around 3 p.m.

Paramedics did not provide the age of the victim but say the girl’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 app. Keele express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Important to note that forecast models are running too cold. They forecast highs of 1°-2° today...Toronto hit 4°.…
Latest Weather
Read more