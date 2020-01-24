Loading articles...

Suspect sought after teen girl sexually assaulted at Willowdale mall

Security camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a mall near Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue on Jan. 15, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto POlice Service

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at a mall in Willowdale.

Police were called to the area of Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue near Sheppard Avenue around 10 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Investigators said the teen was walking towards the mall when a man approached her. She ignored him and kept on walking.

As she was getting into the mall, police said the man grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her. She managed to flee to a nearby store, but he continued to follow her.

He fled the area when confronted by a group of people.

On Friday, police released a security camera image of the suspect.

Police said he is between 24-25 years old, around six feel to six feet one inch tall, with a slim, athletic build.

At the time, he was clean shaven and wearing grey ‘Roots’ pants, a black and grey jacket, black hoodie, black toque, and black or brown working boots.

