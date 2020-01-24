Loading articles...

Sudbury police look for suspects after theft of prosthetic leg from home

Greater Sudbury Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Police in northeastern Ontario say they’re looking for two people suspected of stealing a prosthetic leg.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says the alleged theft happened early Thursday morning when two people entered a home while the occupant was asleep.

They allege the suspects took a pair of pants from off the homeowner’s bed.

Inside the pants were the homeowner’s wallet and prosthetic leg.

Police do not have any suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of the prosthetic leg is being asked to come forward.

