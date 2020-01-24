Ryerson splits with university's student union over financial mismanagement allegations

Ryerson University says it will no longer recognize the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) as the official student government after allegations of improper use of RSU funds.

In Jan. of 2019, the Ryerson University newspaper reported allegations of fiscal mismanagement involving two of the group’s executives.

The president and vice-president of operations were removed from their posts shortly after the Eyeopener uncovered credit card statements that apparently show expenditures of more than $250,000 over the course of eight months.

In a statement addressed to members of the Ryerson community at the time, 21 student union representatives say the information reported and photos shared by the Eyeopener were accurate.

Ryerson said the allegations made RSU in breach of its Operations Agreement with the University, first signed in 1986.

Ryerson officials say they told RSU executives on Jan. 30, 2019 they would be withholding fees it collects from students until the following conditions were met: a forensic audit of RSU’s finances were conducted and shared with the university and a new operation agreement was negotiated.

A statement from the Vice-Provost of Students, Jen McMillen, said they tried to negotiate an agreement, but say the RSU has “ceased responding to the university’s efforts to reach common ground.”

“The university has lost confidence in the RSU’s ability to represent students with good governance and to supply the services that students pay for,” read McMillen’s statement.

McMillen also states a new student government may be formed and they are encouraging students to begin giving this some consideration.

“The university is committed to facilitating a process to ensure students have the opportunity to determine the structure of their representative government,” read the statement.

They will also be ensuring services such as health and dental benefits and other supports remain in place for students. The student union also runs a multitude of student groups and equity service centres.

With files from The Canadian Press