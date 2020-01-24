Loading articles...

Rainfall warning issued for GTA, including Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the GTA, including Toronto.

“Rain, heavy at times, will begin this evening. Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 35 mm are expected before changing to snow Saturday morning or afternoon,” the national weather agency said.

More to come

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching Spadina, two lanes are blocked with a collision. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
⚠️Rainfall WARNING ⚠️ details
Latest Weather
Read more