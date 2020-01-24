Loading articles...

(Online out)

At the hour the Dow was UP 121.72 at 29281.81.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching the 404 express, two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:17 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special Wx Statement now includes #Toronto and most of GTA for up to 25mm rain tonight/early Saturday (for areas like Ca…
Latest Weather
Read more