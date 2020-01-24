Loading articles...

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes eastern Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s emergency management agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has shaken the country’s east.

The earthquake struck the near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

The Kandilli seismology centre in Istanbul said the quake measured 6.5.

There was no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. Turkish media said the earthquake sent people running outdoors for safety.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
SB DVP at Lawrence - left lane blocked with a collision. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 57 minutes ago
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: ⚠️Rainfall Warning Issued⚠️ Rainfall, combined with melting snow, is expected. Be sure to clear storm drains from snow…
Latest Weather
Read more