Humane society says most of 97 cats rescued from home are in 'fair condition'

GUELPH, Ont. — The Guelph Humane Society says most of the 97 cats it removed from a home in the city seem to be in “fair condition.”

The organization says it took in the cats earlier this week after receiving a call for support from their owner.

The group says the cats have now undergone medical assessments and while the majority are doing OK, several have eye issues or other health conditions that will require monitoring.

It says more information will be released as some of the cats become available for adoption.

The humane society initially said it had rescued 80 cats but that number grew to nearly 100 by the end of the week.

The organization said Wednesday it did not know how the owner came to have so many cats, but noted none of the animals appeared to have been spayed or neutered, which likely contributed to their ranks.

It said the province’s animal welfare hotline had also been notified of the situation.

The Canadian Press

