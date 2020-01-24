Loading articles...

Germany shooting: Several injured, fatalities feared

BERLIN — Police in southwestern Germany say several people have been injured and some were likely killed in a shooting, and a suspect has been arrested.

Aalen police said the shooting took place Friday shortly after midday in the town of Rot am See.

Police said initial information suggests the victims and the suspect knew each other and there is no indication more suspects were involved.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:48 AM
NB DVP approaching Bloor, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:17 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special Wx Statement now includes #Toronto and most of GTA for up to 25mm rain tonight/early Saturday (for areas like Ca…
Latest Weather
Read more