France confirms 2 cases of virus from China, 1st in Europe

PARIS — France on Friday announced two cases of the deadly new virus from China, the first cases in Europe.

The two confirmed cases were announced by the health minister, Agnes Buzyn. She said that both of the sickened people had travelled to China.

The minister said she expects more cases. “We have two cases,” she said. “We will probably have other cases.”

The Associated Press

