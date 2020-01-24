Danish court confirms nationwide ban on criminal gang

COPENHAGEN — A Danish court upheld a nationwide ban on a criminal gang issued by police, saying Friday that the Loyal to Familia group should by dissolved as illegal under Denmark’s Constitution.

The Copenhagen City Court said the gang, known by its acronym LTF, had been behind gang feuds, violence, robberies, extortion and drug sales in the Danish capital and “uses violence and illegal means to achieve its goals.”

Police issued a temporary ban against the LTF in September 2018 and said anyone seen wearing its logo could face prosecution.

The court made the ban permanent Friday and its determination that the gang should be dissolved is the first such finding in recent years.

Chief prosecutor Ida Soerensen called the ruling “fundamental and historical” in the fight against criminal gangs and organized crime.

Soerensen said prosecutors presented cases totalling 109 convictions before the city court and had proven the gang operated as a criminal association.

Defence lawyer Michael Juul Eriksen said the ruling would be appealed.

