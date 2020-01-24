Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Inside the hardest and least understood comeback in sports
by The Big Story
Posted Jan 24, 2020 5:48 am EST
Two men exercise using Fitbit devices. Photo via Fitbit.com
In today’s Big Story podcast, if you ask an athlete about rehabbing a serious injury, they will tell you it’s a long, complicated and frustrating process. Whether it’s their knees, back, head, or shoulder — doesn’t matter. There’s a lot of work to be done and there’s a process to be followed and you can’t rush it. But at least there is a process.
There’s another type of rehab that some of the world’s most elite athletes go through, for which there is no blueprint. There’s no real timetable. There’s not even any certainty if they’ll ever return to their previous form. It’s not an upper- or lower-body injury. It’s somewhere in the middle …
GUEST: Kristina Rutherford, Sportsnet
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
