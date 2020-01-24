Inside the hardest and least understood comeback in sports

In today’s Big Story podcast, if you ask an athlete about rehabbing a serious injury, they will tell you it’s a long, complicated and frustrating process. Whether it’s their knees, back, head, or shoulder — doesn’t matter. There’s a lot of work to be done and there’s a process to be followed and you can’t rush it. But at least there is a process.

There’s another type of rehab that some of the world’s most elite athletes go through, for which there is no blueprint. There’s no real timetable. There’s not even any certainty if they’ll ever return to their previous form. It’s not an upper- or lower-body injury. It’s somewhere in the middle …

GUEST: Kristina Rutherford, Sportsnet

