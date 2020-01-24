Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Behavioural therapist charged with allegedly assaulting 8-year-old boy
by News staff
Posted Jan 24, 2020 11:57 am EST
Last Updated Jan 24, 2020 at 11:59 am EST
Amelia Chandra is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an 8-year-old boy during a behavioural therapy session. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
A behavioural therapist has been charged with assault after an incident with an 8-year-old boy last Friday.
Police say the therapist was providing services to the boy at a home in the Dufferin and Queen Streets area.
During the session, she allegedly assaulted the boy.
Amelia Chandra, 31, was arrested on Thursday by Toronto police’s Child and Youth Advocacy Centre and was charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
She was scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Friday.
Chandra was employed by AlphaBee Autism ABA Behavioral Therapy Services in Toronto, and provided behavioural therapy in various homes across Toronto.
