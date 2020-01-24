Loading articles...

AP Exclusive: New US Border Patrol chief named

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during as he reviews border wall prototypes, in San Diego, as Rodney Scott, the Border Patrol's San Diego sector chief, listens. The Trump administration has named Rodney Scott the new head of the U.S. Border Patrol. Scott will take over for Carla Provost, who is retiring, according to an announcement obtained Friday by The Associated Press from Mark Morgan, acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Scott has been a member of the Border Patrol for 27 years. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has named a new head of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Rodney Scott will take over for Carla Provost, who is retiring, according to an announcement obtained Friday by The Associated Press from Mark Morgan, acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Scott has been a member of the Border Patrol for 27 years. He takes over the Border Patrol at a critical time. The agency is in charge of border security and has managed massive numbers of crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. An increasing number were families from Central America.

Scott led the San Diego Sector, which includes 60 miles (97 kilometres) of border shared with Mexico and 931 miles (1,498 kilometres) of coastal border.

Morgan says Scott is the absolute “embodiment of the U.S. Border Patrol’s motto, ‘Honor First.'”

Provost was the first female leader of the Border agency.

Colleen Long, The Associated Press

