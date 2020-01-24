Loading articles...

Alaska lawmakers fail to override targeted vetoes

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Legislature failed to override more than $70 million in vetoes affecting school construction and the state ferry system.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy made the vetoes last summer, after lawmakers had adjourned from a special session.

A joint session to consider the overrides was announced late Thursday. Lawmakers Friday fell short of the 45-vote threshold needed for an override, with 37 of the 57 members present voting in favour.

The Associated Press

