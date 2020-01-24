Loading articles...

Air Canada international flights delayed due to network issue, problem fixed

The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada says there were some delays last night and early this morning for international flights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

MONTREAL — Air Canada says there were some delays last night and early this morning for its international flights.

The airline says the delays were due to a server issue affecting its network.

The problem forced it to use alternate check-in and boarding processes.

However, Air Canada says the problem has been fixed and it anticipates normal operations today.

It apologized to those whose flights were affected.

The latest problem follows trouble late last year at Air Canada that arose after the airline launched a new booking system. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

