Air Canada international flights delayed due to network issue, problem fixed

MONTREAL — Air Canada says there were some delays last night and early this morning for its international flights.

The airline says the delays were due to a server issue affecting its network.

The problem forced it to use alternate check-in and boarding processes.

However, Air Canada says the problem has been fixed and it anticipates normal operations today.

It apologized to those whose flights were affected.

The latest problem follows trouble late last year at Air Canada that arose after the airline launched a new booking system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press