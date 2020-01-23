Loading articles...

Trump to sign U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal Wednesday

President Donald Trump pauses as he arrives at Miami International Airport en route to attend the Republican National Committee winter meetings, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

MIAMI — President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Wednesday, according to the White House.

The deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement passed on bipartisan votes in Congress, scoring the president a significant political victory amid his Senate impeachment trial.

Mexico has already ratified the agreement. Canada must act next for it to fully enter into force.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

