Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The Latest: US Treasury chief takes swipe at Thunberg
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 23, 2020 5:20 am EST
Sajid Javid, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, pictured during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
DAVOS, Switzerland — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in no position to give economic advice until she goes to college and comes out with an economics degree. At a press briefing at the World Economic Forum, Mnuchin took a swipe at the 17-year-old environmental campaigner for her recommendation that the public and private sectors should divest from fossil fuels. When asked how that would affect the U.S. economic model, Mnuchin took a swipe at Thunberg, asking if she was an economist and saying it “was a joke.” He said that “after she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us.”