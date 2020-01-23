Loading articles...

The Latest: US Treasury chief takes swipe at Thunberg

Sajid Javid, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, pictured during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

DAVOS, Switzerland — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in no position to give economic advice until she goes to college and comes out with an economics degree. At a press briefing at the World Economic Forum, Mnuchin took a swipe at the 17-year-old environmental campaigner for her recommendation that the public and private sectors should divest from fossil fuels. When asked how that would affect the U.S. economic model, Mnuchin took a swipe at Thunberg, asking if she was an economist and saying it “was a joke.” He said that “after she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us.”

The Associated Press

