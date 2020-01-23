Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Putin, Netanyahu meet ahead of Jerusalem event
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 23, 2020 3:36 am EST
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves as he disembarks from a plane with his wife Karen upon their arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport to attend the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial centre, near TTel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Ammar Awad/Pool Photo via AP)
JERUSALEM — The latest on the gathering in Jerusalem of dozens of world leaders for the World Holocaust Forum, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp (all times local):
10:35 a.m.
Israel’s prime minister is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a gathering in Jerusalem marking 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
Ahead of their meeting on Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu praised the ties between Israel and Russia, which have grown closer since Russia began its involvement in the war in neighbouring Syria.
During Putin’s visit, Netanyahu will dedicate a monument honouring the the nearly 900-day Nazi siege of Leningrad. The city, now known as St. Petersburg, is Putin’s hometown.
Putin also plans to meet with the mother of an Israeli tourist who was jailed in Russia for carrying a few grams of hashish. Her mother told reporters earlier Thursday she was optimistic that her daughter, Naama, would be pardoned.