Texas man: Police shot, hurt 3-year-old daughter, teen son

MIDLAND, Texas — A state agency was investigating Thursday after a man said police officers in West Texas shot and injured his 3-year-old daughter and teenage son while searching a home.

Luis Gomez told KOSA-TV that his daughter and son were shot around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the home in Midland. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the family lived there.

Gomez said his son was shot in the arm and his daughter was shot in the back. The girl was taken to a hospital in Lubbock and has internal injuries, Gomez said. His son is being held in juvenile detention.

Erin Bailey, a spokeswoman for city of Midland, confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place but referred all other questions about it to the Texas Rangers, a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety that has taken over the investigation.

A sergeant with the Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately return calls seeking comment on Thursday about the shooting.

Gomez, who was at work when officers came to the home, said his son told him that police threw something through a window and broke down the home’s door without announcing who they were. He said police had a search warrant.

Gomez said his son had something in his hand when he encountered officers, but he couldn’t say what it was.

Gomez said police had previously raided the home on suspicion of drugs.

