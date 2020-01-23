Stocks fall as investors worry about virus outbreak in China spreading

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index joined stock markets around the world in moving lower in late-morning trading as investors worried about the impact of a deadly virus outbreak in China on the global economy.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.43 points at 17,554.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 166.21 points at 29,020.06. The S&P 500 index was down 13.88 points at 3,307.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.61 points at 9,367.16.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.06 cents US compared with an average of 76.24 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.31 at US$55.43 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 1.7 cents at US$1.92 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$1,562.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 4.55 cents at US$2.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press