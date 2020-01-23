Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sides in Regina refinery labour dispute lay down conditions for talks to resume
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 23, 2020 12:59 pm EST
The Co-op Refinery is shown in Regina on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A Saskatchewan oil refinery embroiled in a labour dispute with a union representing more than 700 workers says it won't return to the bargaining table while Unifor barricades the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
REGINA — The owner of a Regina oil refinery where workers are locked out in a contract dispute says there has been a discussion with the union about returning to the bargaining table.
But Federated Co-operatives Ltd. says that won’t happen as long as union members continue to block access to the plant.
Unifor’s national president, Jerry Dias, says the company is moving the goalposts when it comes to what conditions need to be met to resume bargaining.
He says he is to meet with Regina’s police chief following mischief charges earlier this week against 14 union members, including himself.
Dias says he’s hoping Chief Evan Bray will contact the refinery, request a cooling-off period and urge the company to get back to the table.
Dias says Unifor’s lawyers are looking at a judge’s decision to fine the union $100,000 for violating an injunction limiting how long pickets can hold up traffic going in and out of the refinery.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020