How scared should you be when a deadly new virus emerges?

Travelers wearing face masks gather at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Face masks sold out and temperature checks at airports and train stations became the new norm as China strove Tuesday to control the outbreak of a new coronavirus that has reached four other countries and territories and threatens to spread further during the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

In today’s Big Story podcast, you might feel you’ve seen the movie before—yet that somehow doesn’t make it less terrifying. The new coronavirus emerging from China has a city on lockdown and the World Health Organization considering calling a global health emergency. So maybe the fear is warranted. But…maybe not.

If you sit down and discuss the virus with someone who maps contagious diseases for a living—someone who studies how they spread and who helped guide Toronto through the SARS crisis in 2003—you’ll know what to watch for over the next few weeks. And that’s what we did, so hopefully we can all be smarter about what comes next.

GUEST: Dr. David Fisman, epidemiologist, University of Toronto’s Dalla Lanna School of Public Health

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

