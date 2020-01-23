How scared should you be when a deadly new virus emerges?

In today’s Big Story podcast, you might feel you’ve seen the movie before—yet that somehow doesn’t make it less terrifying. The new coronavirus emerging from China has a city on lockdown and the World Health Organization considering calling a global health emergency. So maybe the fear is warranted. But…maybe not.

If you sit down and discuss the virus with someone who maps contagious diseases for a living—someone who studies how they spread and who helped guide Toronto through the SARS crisis in 2003—you’ll know what to watch for over the next few weeks. And that’s what we did, so hopefully we can all be smarter about what comes next.

GUEST: Dr. David Fisman, epidemiologist, University of Toronto’s Dalla Lanna School of Public Health

