Loading articles...

Report: 2 children die in school bus crash in Germany

BERLIN — German media reported that two children died in a school bus crash in the central state of Thuringia early Thursday.

Public broadcaster MDR reported that 20 children and the bus driver were injured in the crash in Berka, about 260 kilometres (160 miles) southwest of Berlin.

It quoted local officials saying the bus slid off the road amid fog and icy conditions and crashed into a ditch.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 58 minutes ago
STALL - Eastbound 401 ramp to #NB400. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:03 AM
Good Thursday morning! Quite a bit of cloud today and most of Friday then rain moves in Friday night, changes to we…
Latest Weather
Read more